Adrian apartment complex evacuated over structural issue

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Adrian apartment complex is being evacuated on Monday over a structural issue, according to a Facebook post from the City of Adrian.

The city said an engineering firm discovered the structural issue on the third floor of the Riverview Terrace apartment building.

Residents are reportedly being evacuated so another inspection could be completed. The post says the residents are being taken to the Piotter Center and are able to check on the building status by calling 269-249-6934.

The city says College Avenue will be closed from George Street to Church Street until further notice, along with the sidewalk in front of the complex.

We’re told by an Adrian resident that there are about 152 units in the complex.

