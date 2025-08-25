DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family, friends, and coworkers continue to mourn Latricia Green, who was shot and killed at Henry Ford Hospital on Friday. The alleged shooter is her ex-husband, against whom she had filed a personal protection order.

Advocate for domestic violence survivors explains the Personal Protection Order process

"Writing that PPO, you have to document multiple instances that have occurred. Whether it's on phone, social media, in person," said Ericka Murria, executive director of the Detroit-based organization Supreme Transitions.

Murria has helped many domestic violence survivors file personal protection orders, or PPOs. Supreme Transitions is an emergency services and crisis intervention program.

Court records show Latricia Green applied for a PPO against her ex-husband, Mario Green, on June 13. They have been divorced since 2018.

In her PPO application, Latricia said Mario was stalking her and showed up at her job.

"A friend of mine had told me that he followed her home from work and ran her off the road," said Rodney Hickman, Latricia's cousin.

A judge denied the June request. On July 20, Latricia filed for another PPO, and a judge granted that one, but it was never served to Mario.

"People do not know that after you go through the process of applying for PPO you then have to have it served to the respondent to the person causing violence… as proof that it has been served," Murria explained.

Murria says more needs to be done to make people who file PPOs aware of all the steps that need to be completed to make sure the order is active.

"In regard to the young lady working in the hospital, had her PPO been served and activated in the lien system, she would have been able to take one of those copies to give to HR, to give to security so he could have been banned or whatever that hospital's process for safety is," Murria said.

Mario Green is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning.

