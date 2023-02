(WXYZ) — Less than a year after All Elite Wrestling made its first stop in the Motor City, AEW is coming back to Detroit this spring.

AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will take place at Little Caesars arena on Wednesday, May 10.

It will bring The Elite, MJF, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, Jade Cargill and more to Detroit.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.