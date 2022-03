(WXYZ) — Nearly three years after its debut, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will visit Detroit for the first time this summer.

AEW is bringing both of its weekly flagship TV shows, Dynamite and Rampage, to Little Caesars Arena on June 29.

Dynamite airs live on TBS, while Rampage will be recorded for broadcast on TNT later in the week.

Tickets for the show go on sale on March 11 at 10 a.m.