After 2 losses, Michigan AG won't appeal Nassar-related case

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. The $490 million settlement announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 by the University of Michigan is just $10 million shy of the $500 million Michigan State University agreed in 2018 to pay to sexual assault victims of its own sport doctor, Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Larry Nassar
Posted at 7:20 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 07:20:18-05

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t appeal a decision that derailed charges against the former president of Michigan State University.

Lou Anna Simon was accused of lying to investigators about sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar. But two courts have dismissed the case, citing insufficient evidence.

Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed confidence about the case but says she won't ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take a look.

The charges against Simon centered on a 2018 interview with investigators who wanted to know what officials at the school knew about Nassar. Nassar was already convicted and sentenced by that time.

Separately, prosecutors are asking the Michigan Supreme Court to reinstate the conviction of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages.

