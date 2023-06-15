Frustrated with DTE's lawn damage, Allen Park woman creates 'Barbie beach'

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — After months of frustration surrounding a mound of sand in her front yard, Allen Park's Jennifer Witkowski took her problems and added some pink.

"I have a Barbie sand castle," she told us. "Why not make the best of it, right?"

When 7 Action News interviewed Witkowski, two Barbies seated in lounge chairs with a Modelo and sand toys were laid strategically in the sand.

WXYZ

According to Witkowski, it all started in the fall of 2022 when DTE came out to move a meter on her house.

She told 7 Action News, they dug a giant hole in her front yard and left it covered loosely by a few boards and a construction cone.

Witkowski said she was worried a kid or an animal may fall into the hole. So she called DTE many times, asking them to please fill it.

She said they did come in February and filled the hole with sand, telling her that they would be back in the spring to put down dirt and grass seed.

"Why do you have a truck full of sand that you’re dumping into someone's yard when it should be a truck full of dirt," Jennifer asked.

According to Witkowski, she called DTE multiple times this spring and never heard back.

"Leave a finished project," said Witkowski. "You never have to think about it again, you move on to the next. But no, they’re not doing that. They don’t care."

After speaking with Witkowski, 7 Action News called DTE to ask if they have plans to finish Jennifer's lawn. Within two hours, they came out and finished the work.

In a statement to 7 Action News, DTE Energy said the following:

As part of our statewide Gas Renewal Program, DTE upgraded natural gas infrastructure on Cortland Avenue in Allen Park in late November of 2022.

We understand the pride our customers take in their homes and work hard to repair all property to its original condition as soon as weather permits. We share this promise to customers and explain that restoration such as grass planting will take place during the warmer months – by June 30 – to give it a chance to take hold.

We received a complaint from a customer on June 9 about unfinished lawn repairs, visited the customer on June 12, and arranged to complete repairs. We finished the repairs today and have left a message to let the customer know.

We read this statement to Witkowski. She said she has called DTE so many times, she knows their number by heart. She then began to recite it.

Witkowski also told me she hasn't talked to anyone from DTE in person this spring.

With that being said, the Barbie beach is officially closed.

Witkowski's lawn has been repaired, and let's just say some neighborhood kids who like Barbies will be getting a Christmas in July this summer.

With her problem remedied, we asked Witkowski if she still wanted us to publish this story, she was adamant that we do.

"It’s really sad that it takes a Barbie to draw attention to a problem that’s been going on for well over a year now," said Witkowski.