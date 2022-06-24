Watch Now
After Roe, Dems seek probe of tech's use of personal data

Kim Gibson
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Clinic escort Kim Gibson stands outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., calling out to incoming patients that the clinic is still open, moments after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was issued, Friday, June 24, 2022. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the Mississippi. However, the ruling ends constitutional protections for abortion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 15:26:28-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data.

Their call comes as Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortion Friday.

The court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states.

And privacy experts say that could make women vulnerable as their personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies and shared with police or sold to vigilantes.

The request for an investigation of the two California-based tech giants came in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.

