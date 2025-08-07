(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges Thursday against four local men following what she called one of the largest counterfeit retail product seizures in our state.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

AG announces charges after large counterfeit fragrance enterprise bust in metro Detroit

“Counterfeit products are widely prevalent… and found in many more places than you likely assume,” said Nessel.

Watch the full press conference with the AG in the video player below:

AG announces charges after large counterfeit fragrance bust in metro Detroit

According to the AG, Walmart Global Security reached out to her team to report a suspected counterfeit merchant on their online platform in the fall of 2023. The third-party seller had allegedly sold $1 million worth of suspected counterfeit products on their marketplace.

The investigation led officials to Kyle McIntyre, a 38-year-old Port Huron man, where search warrants were executed on his business enterprise and about 300 boxes of counterfeit perfume and cologne were seized, according to the AG.

The suspect also allegedly had a presence on the Amazon marketplace as a third-party seller and reportedly had 100 complaints over 2 years, alleging that the products were counterfeit.

WXYZ-TV Counterfeit goods

Nessel said the investigation led officials to his wholesale supplies, targeting four additional locations in Sterling Heights, including a warehouse reportedly operated by 29-year-old resident Shuba Barua.

It was there that officials reportedly seized about 100,000 boxes of counterfeit perfume and cologne. Two additional online sellers were also allegedly found to be connected to this enterprise, 28-year-old Ahasan Khan of Sterling Heights and 28-year-old Bilal Ahmed of Warren, according to Nessel.

All four men operated on digital third-party marketplaces under various monikers.

Officials say the men distributed counterfeit fragrances using popular brand names, including Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Lancome, Victoria's Secret and more.

WXYZ Counterfeit fragrance

“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is,” said Nessel.

She warned that counterfeit fragrances can contain chemicals that are detrimental to the consumer’s health.

The suspects are now facing charges in connection with conducting a criminal enterprise.

Barua, Khan and Ahmed have been charged with:



One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise

13 counts of Possession of Counterfeit Goods

One count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

McIntyre has been charged with:

