AG Dana Nessel plans to sue fossil fuel companies over climate change effects on Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she is intending to sue oil and gas companies over climate change in Michigan.

In a release issued Thursday, Nessel said her office is pursuing litigation related to climate change impacts on the state caused by the fossil fuel industry.

The AG's office is also seeking proposals from attorneys and law firms to serve as special assistant attorneys general to help in the litigation.

She said that the "Pure Michigan" identity is under threat because of climate change.

“Warmer temperatures are shrinking ski seasons in the UP and disrupting the wonderful blooms of Holland’s Tulip Time Festival. Severe weather events are on the rise. These impacts threaten not only our way of life but also our economy and pose long-term risks to Michigan’s thriving agribusiness," Nessel said in a statement. "The fossil fuel industry, despite knowing about these consequences, prioritized profits over people and the environment. Pursuing this litigation will allow us to recoup our costs and hold those responsible for jeopardizing Michigan’s economic future and way of life accountable.”

They are asking for attorneys and law firms interested in pursuing constitutional, statutory, tort and other common law claims against the fossil fuel industry to submit proposals.

They will be accepted through a blind-bid process, according to the state, with contracts being awarded on the best value to the state, qualifications, experience and more.

Nessel will make the final decision based on recommendations from department staff, and a notice of the award will be posted after its made.