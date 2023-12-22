AG's office investigates gas station near DTW allegedly overcharging for gas

The Michigan Attorney General's Office has issued a cease and desist letter to a gas station near Detroit Metro Airport that reportedly overcharged customers by nearly $2 per gallon.

The AG's office said it received consumer complaints in October and November that the BP Gas Station at 9201 Middlebelt Rd. in Romulus was charged $1.50 or more per gallon compared to most nearby competitors.

In the past week, the AG's office said a special agent visited the area twice and found the gas station had gas being sold for $4.74 per gallon.

AG Dana Nessel sent a written notice of intended action against the gas station.

"With many people travelling both from and to our State in the coming days to spend the holidays with friends and family, we emphasize now that you should put the brakes on this pattern of what appears to be grossly excessive pricing," the AG's office said in the letter. "If you have additional information that might serve to justify your prices, we are very interested in receiving it. Know, however, that your mere location would not be a satisfactory justification—even if that is (as one of the consumer complainants suggested) the explanation."

The gas station has until Jan. 8, 2024, to respond to the notice.

“It is my hope this gas station will take this notice seriously and no further action will be necessary,” said Nessel. “My office stands ready to investigate reports of businesses that attempt to take advantage of residents, especially during the holiday season.”