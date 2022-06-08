AG's office said viral post with warning didn't come from her office, police say incident didn't happen

(WXYZ — The Michigan Attorney General's Office is warning people about a viral Facebook post online that claims to be from the AG's office but is not.

The post was shared last week and starts off with, "A MESSAGE FROM THE OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF MICHIGAN :" before going into details about an incident in Canton.

According to the Attorney General's office, there was no message issued by her office, and Canton Police also confirmed the alleged incident didn't happen.

“To be clear, the information contained in the post did not come from the Department of Attorney General,” AG Dana Nessel said. “This is a reminder that you should scrutinize posts you see on social media before sharing them to your networks.”

The post is mentioned below, and a reminder, it did not come from the AG's office