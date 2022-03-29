Watch
News

Air Force veterans team up to open cornhole alley & bar in Clinton Township

GS2.jpg
Great Shots Backyard Bar
Great Shots Backyard Bar is laid out with a backyard feel while overlooking 11 cornhole lanes. Electronic scoring sits behind the bar designed to feel like you are sitting in your very own backyard with friends and family.
GS2.jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 21:13:38-04

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two U.S. Air Force veterans have teamed up to open a cornhole alley and bar in Clinton Township, set to open this week.

Brian Tremblay and James Alves served a combined eight warzone tours, and it was their experiences while deployed that led to the opening of Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games.

During their last deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan, the two quickly realized how service members were able to relax in a backyard experience that focused on friendship and involved friendly competition in sports like cornhole, ping pong and more.

GS4.jpg
Great Shots Co-Owners and Combat Veterans James Alves and Brian Tremblay

Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games features a 16,000 square foot cornhole alley with a backyard feel. There's a full-service bar on the back deck with 11 cornhole lanes. On top of that, there are custom round tables, 15 TVs and six projectors.

GS1.jpg
Custom round tables are designed to give you that backyard feel at Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games in Clinton Township.

“Our community always supported us when deployed around the world defending the United States and I couldn’t think of a better way to gather and give back to the community that has always supported us,” Tremblay said in a statement. “This community has been awesome through the building process and I just can’t wait to open our doors, meet new people and play some cornhole in our backyard.”

Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games is located at 36901 Garfield Rd. in Clinton Township. Its grand opening is scheduled for Friday, April 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website