Air Force veterans team up to open cornhole alley & bar in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two U.S. Air Force veterans have teamed up to open a cornhole alley and bar in Clinton Township, set to open this week.

Brian Tremblay and James Alves served a combined eight warzone tours, and it was their experiences while deployed that led to the opening of Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games.

During their last deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan, the two quickly realized how service members were able to relax in a backyard experience that focused on friendship and involved friendly competition in sports like cornhole, ping pong and more.

Great Shots Backyard Bar & Games Great Shots Co-Owners and Combat Veterans James Alves and Brian Tremblay

Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games features a 16,000 square foot cornhole alley with a backyard feel. There's a full-service bar on the back deck with 11 cornhole lanes. On top of that, there are custom round tables, 15 TVs and six projectors.

Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games Custom round tables are designed to give you that backyard feel at Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games in Clinton Township.

“Our community always supported us when deployed around the world defending the United States and I couldn’t think of a better way to gather and give back to the community that has always supported us,” Tremblay said in a statement. “This community has been awesome through the building process and I just can’t wait to open our doors, meet new people and play some cornhole in our backyard.”

Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games is located at 36901 Garfield Rd. in Clinton Township. Its grand opening is scheduled for Friday, April 1.