Air Quality Alert issued for all of Michigan tomorrow

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared an Air Quality Alert for Tuesday, June 27.

The alert is related to smoke from the Canadian wildfires that is coming into both the Upper and Lower Peninsulas and will range from Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups, with the potential to reach Unhealthy for all at certain points.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. You should also reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. And keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.