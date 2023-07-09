Air Quality Alert issued for Monday throughout SE Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — An air quality alert has been issued ahead of Monday's Air Quality Action Day for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne Counties.

"Mondays anticipated weather conditions are conducive for increased ozone; therefore, we are issuing an Air Quality Action Day for ozone on Monday in parts of west and southeast Michigan. As for fine particulate, smoke models were evaluated and a plume sinks into the region Monday ahead of the next weather system. The plume does not seem to be thick enough to significantly increase fine particulate, but Moderate readings by Monday are likely," AirNow said.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. You should also reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices. And keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

“Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect air quality across the state. We are urging Michiganders to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) regularly this weekend to decide if they should be participating in outdoor activities and what actions they should take to keep themselves and their families safe,” said MDHHS chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

To check the air quality in your area, visit www.airnow.gov.