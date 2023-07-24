Air quality alert issued for southeastern Michigan beginning Tuesday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an air quality alert for all of Michigan due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The alert is in effect for the Upper Peninsula counties now. It will be in effect statewide Tuesday through Wednesday, July 26 at 12:15 a.m.

As the smoke moves into our area, the Air Quality Index is expected to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels.

Wildfire smoke can affect anyone, but some people are more sensitive to particle pollution.

While the alert is in effect, sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. You should also keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors, and reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood-burning devices. Drives should reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

You can get more information, please on EGLE’s Air Quality Index page: http://deqmiair.org.

