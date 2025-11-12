ROMULUS, Mich (WXYZ) — The government shutdown that has left federal workers without pay for 43 days could be ending soon, as the House is set to vote on a funding package at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If approved, the package will head to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The prolonged shutdown has significantly impacted air travel, with Transportation Security Administration agents and air traffic controllers working without pay since the shutdown began. According to FlightAware, there have been 38 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours at Detroit Metro Airport.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report below:

Air travel uncertainty continues as the government shutdown could end soon

Travelers at the airport expressed concern about flying during the shutdown. Jennifer Coombes, a traveler from Canada, said she arrived extra early because she didn't know what to expect. Arthur Mac, another traveler, said he was very concerned about the situation. Bob Finkel from Bloomfield Hills said he and his travel companion were more worried about getting home on Sunday.

Financial stress mounting for air traffic controllers

Drew MacQueen, Great Lakes regional vice president for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said the financial burden has been debilitating for workers who were already facing challenging conditions.

"There's nothing more debilitating than a financial burden. You know, most air traffic controllers, if people don't know, are already working mandatory overtime, six-day work weeks, 10-hour days," MacQueen said.

Hear more from Drew MacQueen in the video player below:

NATCA's Drew MacQueen speaks on government shutdown potentially ending

The shutdown has created severe financial hardship for many controllers.

"A lot of people. We've had controllers evicted, we've had controllers' credit that has been wrecked over this so again, controllers had to take out loans," MacQueen said.

Recovery won't be immediate

Even when the shutdown ends, MacQueen warned that operations won't return to normal immediately.

"I think it's gonna be an adjustment, certainly. I think that once you turn the system off, do what you've done for 43 days, it's just not a light switch you turn back on and everything's back to normal," MacQueen said.

Previous coverage: One-way car rentals surge due to flight cancellations caused by government shutdown

One-way car rentals surge due to flight cancellations caused by government shutdown

Travel advice for Thanksgiving

With many people expected to fly during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, travel experts are advising extra precautions. David Fishman, president of Cadillac Travel Group, recommended that travelers take insurance and keep travel apps downloaded to stay informed about potential disruptions.

"Always take insurance. Still keep those apps downloaded to know what's going on… so you know where you're going and what's going on," Fishman said.

WXYZ David Fishman

Fishman also advised travelers to pack their patience, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding air travel in the coming weeks.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.