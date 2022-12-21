Airlines issuing waiver, rebooking flights amid upcoming winter storm

(WXYZ) — We are just days away from the busiest travel day of the year and it comes with the potential of a major winter storm on the same day.

Delays and cancellations are already on the horizon as many airlines, including United, Southwest, and Delta, are now issuing travel waivers so that passengers who are heading to impacted areas, won't also take a financial hit.

Nearly 1.3 million travelers are estimated to pass through the metro airport from Christmas through New Year this holiday season. And nearly 3.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel through the next week as well.

"Most airlines, especially if it's weather-related, will usually email you or text you like the day before and give you the option of changing your flight," President of Gamble America Travel Art Nittskoff said.

In total, an estimated 85 million people are under a winter storm warning across 28 states from Montana to Alabama.

The best thing travelers can do to prepare is to check with airlines and arrive to the airport early, especially if flying into areas impacted by the storm. It is also suggested to pack an extra set of clothes and to keep medication in your carrier bag.