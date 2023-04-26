Watch Now
Alabama judge: No bond for suspects in Sweet 16 shooting

Alabama Shooting
Kimberly Chandler/AP
Candles with the names of the four young people killed in a shooting and teddy bears dressed in graduation caps sit outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, Alabama investigators announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 16:27:07-04

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama.

District Judge Clayton Turner ordered 20-year-old Wilson Hill Jr., of Auburn; 20-year-old Johnny Brown, of Tuskegee; and 19-year-old Willie Brown Jr., also of Auburn, to be held without bond.

Court records were not immediately available for the three juvenile defendants. T

he six are charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four and injured 32 people.

