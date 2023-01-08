Alabama woman who joined IS hopes to return from Syria camp

ROJ CAMP, Syria (AP) — A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join the Islamic State group in Syria says she is a victim of the militant organization and hopes to return to the U.S. even if it means serving prison time.

U.S.-born Hoda Muthana said in a rare interview she was brainwashed by online traffickers into joining the group in 2014 and regrets everything except her young son.

She was speaking in a rare interview with U.S.-based outlet The News Movement from the Roj detention camp in Syria, where thousands of suspected Islamic State members and their families are being held.

The U.S. has revoked Muthana's citizenship and largely ignored calls to repatriate foreign members of the IS group detained in Syria.