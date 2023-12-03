Watch Now
Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

David Zalubowski/AP
An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport late Monday, June 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 15:29:25-05

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal including debt. The airlines announced the agreement Sunday.

Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed Friday at $4.86.

The deal includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt, which the airlines said brings its total value to $1.9 billion.

The acquisition still needs approval from the boards of both companies, as well as from the shareholders of Hawaiian Holdings.

It will also need the blessing of U.S. regulators, which have shown resistance to more consolidation within the airline industry.

