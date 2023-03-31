Alex Murdaugh to be kept in protective custody in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials have decided to keep former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in a special protective unit as he begins serving his life sentence for killing his wife and son.

The state Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday that mental health and prison experts determined that Murdaugh should be kept in protective custody after they reviewed his case, including the enormous amount of publicity it garnered and psychiatric and other tests.

Prison officials said they weren't disclosing the unit's location due to security concerns.

Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife and younger son in June 2021 at the family's home in Colleton County. He is appealing his convictions.