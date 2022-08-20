MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 7th Annual Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon at Heritage Landing, on the lakefront, after a two year hiatus due to Covid. On Friday August 26th through Sunday August 28th, the popular music festival will feature three days of the best contemporary jazz, funk and soul music in America.

Headliners for this year's festival include Grammy nominated jazz/soul singer-songwriter and Soul Train award winner, MAYSA; Multi-Platinum and Grammy nominated saxophonist and flutist with six #1 albums, NAJEE; master pianist, visionary, writer, producer and leader of the legendary group, Pieces of a Dream, James Lloyd; and world class flutist, artistic director, and radio personality, Alexander Zonjic and his band.

Additional stars on the line up are silky voiced jazz/soul singer and first vocalist since Sade to have a #1 Billboard hit on the smooth jazz chart, Lindsey Webster; internationally known elite jazz/R&B/pop saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer with multiple #1 hits, Eric Darius; accomplished recording artist, producer and live performer with 17 chart topping Billboard singles, Lin Rountree; one of the best live bands based in mid Michigan, firing up stages since its debut in 2008, 496 WEST; and infusing elements of funk, gospel, blues, progressive rock, and Latin rhythms into a solid foundation of jazz, Organissimo.

In a unique addition to this year's festival, Alexander Zonjic and his band will appear along with the West Michigan Symphony, led by arranger and conductor Terry Herald, for a Zonjic Meets Motown program featuring Serieux and their Motown Temptations Review on Friday, August 26 at Heritage Landing.

Zonjic emphasized that the festival is a great summer day trip. Heritage Landing is a stunning landscaped park on the picturesque shorelines of Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake right in downtown Muskegon. The popular vacation area is within easy driving distance of Detroit, Toledo, Chicago, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Saginaw, Bay City, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Battle Creek and Flint as well as other areas.

The Complete Shoreline Jazz Festival Line-Up is as follows:

Friday, August 26 - Doors open 5:30 pm,



Performance begins at 7 p.m.

Alexander Zonjic & Friends - Zonjic Meets Motown featuring the West Michigan Symphony, with Arranger/Conductor Terry Herald and Serieux performing a Motown Temptations Review.

Saturday, August 27 - Doors open 11:30 am



1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. - 496 West

3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Lindsey Webster

4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Alexander Zonjic & Friends with James Lloyd

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Maysa and Band

Sunday, August 28 - Doors Open 11:30 am



1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. - Organissimo

3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Eric Darius

4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Lin Rountree

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. - NAJEE

Ticket & Information Details

