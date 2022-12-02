Watch Now
Alicia Smith, Dave LewAllen & Carolyn Clifford participate in Salvation Army virtual bell-ringing

Posted at 7:27 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 07:27:25-05

(WXYZ) — Some of the 7 Action News team will be participating in the Salvation Army virtual bell-ringing this weekend, raising money for the organization.

Our own Alicia Smith, Dave LewAllen and Carolyn Clifford are helping the organization raise $8.2 million in the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

The funds raised during Celebrity Bell Ring Weekend will go directly toward feeding, housing, clothing, and counseling our neighbors in need.

"I'm honored to be a Virtual Celebrity Bell Ringer. The fun runs from Friday, Dec. 2 through Monday, Dec. 5 -- all this weekend!" Alicia said.

To donate to Alicia's page, click here

To donate to Dave's page, click here

To donate to Carolyn's page, click here

