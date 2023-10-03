All 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations will participate, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the manufacturers of all of the first 10 prescription drugs it selected for Medicare's first price negotiations have agreed to participate.

Tuesday's announcement clears the way for talks that could lower their costs in coming years and gives the White House a potential political win heading into next year's presidential election.

The White House says 9 million seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries paid more than $3.4 billion on these 10 drugs alone last year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced in August the first 10 drugs selected for the negotiation process and said manufacturers had until Monday to agree to participate and submit manufacturer-specific data.