All lanes of I-696 at Mound are closed due to semi crash

Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 07:52:31-05

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirms all lanes of I-696 at Mound are closed following a semi crash Tuesday morning.

"And we can add semi trucks to the mix. Westbound I 696 near Mound for a semi rollover and steel coils in the freeway. This will be closed for hours. Definitely take another route," MSP said in a post on X.

Please avoid the area.

