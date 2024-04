(WXYZ) — All lanes of eastbound I-96 between Beck Rd. and Novi Rd. in Novi are back open after a semi rolled over into a ditch earlier this morning.

See video of the closure below

EB I-96 closed at Beck

According to sources, the semi rolled into the ditch and is now wedged there. It was expected to take some time to get the freeway reopened, however, crews are planning to leave the semi in the ditch for now.