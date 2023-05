(WXYZ) — At least three cars were involved in a crash on the westbound lanes of I-696 in Roseville Friday morning. Michigan State Police and the ambulance responded to the scene.

According to an eyewitness, a driver was seen speeding in and out of lanes moments before the crash.

At the time it is unclear if there are any fatalities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.