All ramp metering signals on I-96 will go into use on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Drivers along the I-96 Flex Route will see all ramp metering signals in use starting Thursday morning, according to MDOT.

The department originally began using the ramp metering at I-96 and Milford back in June, and it is one of eight on-ramps.

When traffic is light, those will flash yellow; that means you can merge onto the highway like normal. When traffic is heavy — or there's an accident on the expressway — the ramp metering will switch to cycling between the red and green traffic lights.

Drivers getting on I-96 will get in two lines. When the light turns red, they'll stop at the white line and wait for the light to turn green before merging. It's one car per green light.

The goal of this ramp metering is to control traffic flow, and they are expected to cut travel times and reduce crashes.

Drivers need to stop at red lights; you'll get ticketed for blowing them, just as if they were traffic lights on the streets.

