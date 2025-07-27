Suspect in mass stabbing at Traverse City Walmart arraigned on terrorism charge

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The suspect in the mass stabbing at a Traverse City Walmart over the weekend was arraigned on charges Monday.

Bradford James Gille, a 42-year-old resident of Elkden, Michigan, was arrested after the stabbing and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and given a $100,000 bond.

All the victims from Saturday's mass stabbing at a Traverse City Walmart are expected to survive, officials said in a press conference Sunday.

Authorities say 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, with six previously listed in critical condition, in what the sheriff said appeared to be a random act. Police say he entered the Walmart at 4:10 p.m.

As of Saturday night, six of the victims were in critical condition, and five victims were listed in serious condition. As of Sunday afternoon, one patient has been treated and released, two patients remain in serious condition, and the others have progressed to fair conditions.

A video obtained by ABC News shows bystanders stepping in to stop the suspect in the parking lot.

"For all of those people that were involved, first of all, I commend them," said Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea. "It's not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action. I ask that we grant them the privacy that they need right now."

A community counseling center has been established for Traverse residents affected by the stabbing, which will be at the NMC Innovation Center, located at 1701 E Front St.