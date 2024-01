METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says slick, icy road conditions are making Tuesday's commute challenging for metro Detroit drivers amid the winter storm.

The following are currently closed:

Cleared: Crash on WB I-94

Location: WB I-94 at Metro Parkway

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Macomb

Event Message: Freeway Closed.