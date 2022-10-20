Allegan County man wins $1M from Powerball

(WXYZ) — A weekly tradition has helped an Allegan County man become $1 million richer!

Every Friday Mark Brooks of Otsego purchases two Powerball tickets. On September 24, his weekly tradition paid off because he matched five white balls from the September 24th drawing.

Michigan Lottery

He bought his winning ticket at the Otsego Party Store located at 629 South Farmer Street in Otsego.

“The week after the drawing, I stopped at the store on my way home from work to check my tickets. I scanned my Powerball ticket and got a message to file a claim, so I asked the clerk to check it. The clerk got the same message, so I took the ticket back and decided to check the numbers when I got home," he said. “When I pulled up the winning numbers online and started looking my ticket over, my first thought was: ‘These numbers are looking really familiar!’ When I realized I’d won $1 million, I was amazed. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’”

Brooks, who is 60, recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the rest for retirement.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3 and the current jackpot stands at $550 million.

