Allegations of sexual misconduct involving Cranbrook teacher surface decades later

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A graduate of Cranbrook has come forward to school officials to say that he was a victim of sexual misconduct by a teacher.

Cranbrook officials did not describe the misconduct but said it happened over 60 years ago and that the teacher is now deceased.

The prestigious college prep school in Bloomfield Hills hired a lawyer to investigate and that lawyer recently advised school officials that, while her investigation is ongoing, she "has identified additional alumni from this same time period reporting sexual impropriety by this now-deceased former faculty member," the school said in a letter that is going out to former students.

Letter by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The unnamed teacher worked for Cranbrook from 1946 to 1961. A spokesperson for Cranbrook declined to say whether the teacher retired, was fired, or went to work at another school when he left in 1961.

"This didn't happen just one time in a vacuum. It happened multiple times. Normally, the stats show this is not just an isolated incident," said attorney Todd Flood who represents victims of sex abuse in a number of other unrelated cases involving educational institutions.

Bloomfield Hills Police said they were not contacted by Cranbrook about the allegations.

In the letter to former students, Cranbrook officials said they have hired attorney Linda Burwell to "investigate the historical incident impartially and as thoroughly as possible given the passage of time."

Burwell, who specializes in employment law and workplace investigations, said she cannot comment on pending investigations and she directed any questions back to Cranbrook's communications director.

Cranbrook is encouraging anyone to contact Burwell if they have information about an incident or situation involving sexual misconduct by any faculty or staff member at Cranbrook

To leave a message for Burwell, call 1-800-964-1766.

