Alleged kidnapper Rashad Trice facing federal charges, possible death penalty in Wynter Cole-Smith case

(WXYZ) — Federal officials have charged Rashad Maleek Trice with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death relating to the Wynter Cole-Smith case. If convicted on these charges, he could face the death penalty.

The kidnapping resulting in death charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, but is death penalty eligible.

The federal complaint says that a woman reported to Lansing police on July 2 that she had been in an altercation with Trice and stabbed him out of self-defense. It was then, according to the complaint, that Trice stabbed the woman multiple times and sexually assaulted her. When police got to the apartment, Trice and the woman's daughter, Wynter, were no longer there. A white Chevrolet Impala had also allegedly been stolen.

Police in St. Clair Shores attempted to stop a white Chevy Impala on July 3. Trice, the driver, was taken into custody, but the girl was not in the car. Officials used cell phone information to track the path he had taken, which allowed law enforcement to search for her in those specific areas. Officials found the 2-year-old's body on July 5 on Detroit's east side, not far from the route they had released.

According to the criminal complaint, Wynter's cause of death "appeared to be strangulation with a pink cell phone charging cord, that was recovered with the body. The pink cell phone charging cord was consistent with the pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala." The official cause of death from the medical examiner is still pending.

The complaint also alleges a conversation Trice had with his uncle in June via text where he reportedly said, "I love ya'll but I have to end this shit man."

In an interview with the FBI, the criminal complaint says Trice also allegedly said he was aware of the Amber Alert and reportedly stated something about already being "a monster."

You can read the full complaint at the end of this article.

It is not clear when Trice will be arraigned on the charges in federal court. The charges were filed in the Western District of Michigan.

Trice was charged Thursday in Macomb County in connection with a police chase that occurred following the alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend.

Officials say early Monday morning, July 3, Trice took off at a high rate of speed following an attempted traffic stop by St. Clair Shores police. He allegedly crashed into a police vehicle, disabling his car. Prosecutors say when officers tried to get him out of the car, he grabbed an officer's gun, and resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

In this incident, Trice is charged with fleeing and eluding in the third degree (five-year felony), attempt to disarm an officer (five-year felony), receiving and concealing a motor vehicle (five-year felony), assault with dangerous weapon (five-year felony), resisting and obstructing causing injury (four-year felony) and three counts resisting and obstructing a police office (two-year felonies).

He will be arraigned in Macomb County at some point in the future. He is being held in Ingham County after being arraigned on multiple charges Wednesday and denied bond. Those charges stemmed from the alleged assault on Wynter's mother.

Trice, 26 of Detroit, is facing the following charges in connection to the attack on the mother: assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, home invasion first degree, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office said Trice has been charged as a habitual fourth offender. The prosecutor’s office says the investigation as it relates to additional charges connected to Wynter Cole-Smith is ongoing.

Wynter's mother was hospitalized and has since been released, police said.

Trice is currently in federal custody. His detention hearing and preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Trice’s probable cause conference in the Ingham County case is scheduled for July 13 at 8:30 a.m. and his preliminary hearing is set for July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

READ THE FEDERAL COMPLAINT BELOW. WARNING: IT CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

