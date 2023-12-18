Alleged prostitution and human trafficking ring busted in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities from multiple jurisdictions busted an alleged prostitution and human trafficking ring in metro Detroit. The investigation led to several arrests on Wednesday.

The locations targeted include massage parlors and residences in Troy, Livonia and Fraser, as well as MGM Grand Detroit hotel rooms.

“It’s absolutely a never-ending fight," Chrissy Hemphill, a survivor of human trafficking and board member of Sparrow Freedom Project, told 7 Action News.

“I think in the suburbs, a lot of people think that it’s not happening there and that it’s an inner city problem. But every time they do one of these busts, it’s pretty clear that’s a problem all over the place.”

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said a single tip led to the bust and that massage parlors posted online sex advertisements.

He said female workers at the establishments also solicited sex acts to customers and that multiple workers involved have a history of solicitation. Wickersham said many are victims of human trafficking.

“The majority of these workers had no means of transportation. They had no place to live and often slept in these spas. They did not earn an hourly wage and would only get paid based off the tips that they earned,” Wickersham explained.

"These workers would get rotated approximately every 45 days, sometimes sooner if they weren't producing enough money for the spa."

He said some of the money was laundered at MGM Grand and some was sent back to China.

Right now, three women face charges for prostitution and keeping a house of ill fame. Authorities said Xiaohong Ban, 52, of Chicago was caught at the casino where she had been allegedly renting a room at the hotel.

Police said they're still looking for Lori Cari, 31, from Troy and Shuying Ding, 41, of Appleton, Wisconsin. Wickersham said seven more people have been taken into custody, including a 25-year-old man.

The sheriff said the man and two women were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for having expired visas. He said five people were charged with misdemeanors, and three of them are seeking help at Turning Point, which helps victims of human trafficking.

Sharman Davenport, president of Turning Point said, “We’re very pleased that so much effort is going into solving crimes of human trafficking. I just want you all to know, so we can get the word out, that Turning Point provides services for survivors of human trafficking, sex and labor. We provide housing, counseling and we have a 24-hour hotline.

When asked what happened to any of the people accused of paying for sex, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido replied, “These are crimes. You have to catch the person in the act and sometimes, making the bust doesn’t always mean that the crime is being committed in your presence."

"I mean, who’s going to step forward, to your point, and say yeah, I did it? Not too many. And as a result, these investigations may lead to journals and telephone numbers and everything for further investigation, which is ongoing.”

If you suspect you’ve come across human trafficking, Hemphill said you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 to report what you know. Authorities also encourage you to call local law enforcement.

Related: Survivor recounts years-long human trafficking experience: 'You just feel like there's no way out.'