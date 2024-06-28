Alleged squatters accused of stealing, harboring dogs in Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Residents in a Detroit neighborhood said alleged squatters are behind several dog thefts and other illegal activity.

Michigan State Police confirmed the home is abandoned.

The home is on Mansfield Street near W. Grand River Avenue. The incident came to a head Wednesday night after state police visited the property for an unrelated incident.

Tia, whose dogs were stolen said, “It’s a crime ring. They steal cars and they steal dogs and they house them in this home.”

She said someone stole her dogs from her yard in April.

“Someone had cut the gate with wire cutters and stole both of the dogs," Tia explained. “So, we did our investigation and it led us here."

She explained, “We did the proper thing and called DPD, called Animal Control, called Michigan Human Society. Everybody contacted us back, but nobody did a thing.”

She said someone from Animal Control did come out weeks later and put a letter on the door but nothing came of it.

Concerned neighbors finally got movement on Wednesday night.

In an unrelated incident, state police converged on the home. Lt. Mike Shaw told 7 News Detroit that troopers followed a stolen vehicle to the home. Police arrested the driver.

Shaw said police also found the home’s electricity was hooked up illegally.

State police allowed Tia to capture video of the dogs in the garage that night. State police involvement prompted the Michigan Humane Society to show up, and they were at the home on Friday.

Watch the video below:

VIDEO: Dogs found in garage after squatters were living there

Unfortunately, the Humane Society said only two dogs were still in the garage. The other four disappeared Thursday night, including Tia's dogs. She said her dogs were worth a combined $10,000 roughly.

Residents said they've complained to the property manager, DET Homes Property Management, numerous times about the alleged squatters and illegal activity.

7 News Detroit called the property manager as well. A woman named Jillian, who identified herself as the collections manager, responded.

She said, “We have not received any call about any complaints about this property. We just filed a case in court because we found out there was squatters there."

When asked how management learned about the squatters, she said, "That is when we tried to turn off the water and we found out that there were squatters there.”

Upon reaching out, the city building department said it was not contacted by the residents on any squatting issues. The building department said it will look into the matter.