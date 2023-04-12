Allen Park unveils preliminary plans for old theater site

The City of Allen Park unveiled plans for what could be on the site of the former Allen Park Theater that is being demolished.

Demolition got underway this month on the theatre, located at 6601 Allen Rd. at the corner of Allen and Philomene Blvd.

It opened in 1942 and had been showing second-run movies for $1 or $1.50, but closed in 2019, according to the Detroit Free Press.

According to the City of Allen Park, the city requested $5 million in assistance from Wayne County through the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program.

The city said the funs woul go toward the Downtown Allen Park improvements project, which is expected to have around $13.6 million in funding.

The plan would "change the appearance of the downtown area and will be a catalyst for drawing visitors and new businesses to Allen Park," the city said in a post.

According to renderings, the area would have what appears to be a farmer's market and a small amphitheater.