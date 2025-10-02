Alligator rescued from Belle Isle Park by two men who were strangers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men who were strangers told us they rescued an alligator from Belle Isle Park in Detroit on Wednesday.

Last Friday, a gator was spotted near the water soaking up some sunshine. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources had been looking for the reptile to bring it to safety.

Troy Keteyian and Steven Hart — while holding the gator — told us they got the job done. They said they were strangers until they bumped into each other at the moment they both spotted the little gator.

"Upon walking down the shore, I spotted Steve here. I'm like, I wonder if he's trying to get the gator too. And sure enough, he was. And we converged on him, and it was, it was epic," Keteyian said.

"I spot him, happen to spot him. He popped right out. He's like, 'hey, can I help?' And then it was perfect because he flanked behind him and just pushed him right into the net," Hart said.

Hart had spent all day Tuesday looking.

The gator is safe at the Great Lakes Serpentarium in Westland. The gator will retire there instead of spending winter in the cold on Belle Isle.

