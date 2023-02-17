Watch Now
News

Amazon asks corporate staff to be in offices 3 days a week

Amazon
Michel Spingler/AP
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Amazon
Posted at 3:58 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 15:58:33-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will require corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff Friday the new policy will go into effect May 1.

The current policy allows team leaders to determine how their teams worked.

Many companies have been calling their employees back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to operate virtually.

Jassy said in his memo that Amazon was able to make its decision after observing what worked during the pandemic.

He said the company's senior leadership came away with the conclusion that employees tended to be more engaged in person and collaborate more easily.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website