Amazon asks corporate staff to be in offices 3 days a week

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will require corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff Friday the new policy will go into effect May 1.

The current policy allows team leaders to determine how their teams worked.

Many companies have been calling their employees back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to operate virtually.

Jassy said in his memo that Amazon was able to make its decision after observing what worked during the pandemic.

He said the company's senior leadership came away with the conclusion that employees tended to be more engaged in person and collaborate more easily.