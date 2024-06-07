Watch Now
Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel see traffic delays

The Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel are experiencing traffic delays as thousands of workers at port of entry across Canada continue to workout a new labor deal.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 07, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel are experiencing traffic delays that are longer than normal for drivers heading into Canada.

The Canadian government says there are “high traffic volumes” at both border crossings.

Traffic for the tunnel was backed up to Jefferson Avenue. Bridge backups spilled onto I-75.

The delays come as 9,000 workers at ports of entry across Canada continue to work out a new labor deal. However, a potential strike by the Canada Border Services Agency is on hold.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the union said mediation will continue until Wednesday and picket lines will not be in place until further notice.

