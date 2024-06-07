Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel see traffic delays

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel are experiencing traffic delays that are longer than normal for drivers heading into Canada.

The Canadian government says there are “high traffic volumes” at both border crossings.

Chopper 7 over delays at Ambassador Bridge

Traffic for the tunnel was backed up to Jefferson Avenue. Bridge backups spilled onto I-75.

The delays come as 9,000 workers at ports of entry across Canada continue to work out a new labor deal. However, a potential strike by the Canada Border Services Agency is on hold.

Chopper 7 over delays at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

In a Facebook post on Friday, the union said mediation will continue until Wednesday and picket lines will not be in place until further notice.

