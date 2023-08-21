AMBER Alert issued for twin infants taken from Livonia

(WXYZ) — Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for twin infants who were reportedly taken in Livonia by two females.

Police say those two females are believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to Michigan State Police, the twins are 14 days old and named Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges. Both are African American males.

There is no information about the two women who are suspected of taking the twins. Police said they have chrome trim around the passenger windows of the black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

They were last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Rd. between Merriman and Middlebelt in Livonia.

If you have any information on this alert, please contact the Livonia Police Department at 734.466.2470 ext- 2 or dial 911.

