AMC hosting Best Picture marathon with all 10 nominees ahead of 2026 Oscars

(WXYZ) — Those looking to see every Best Picture nominee for the 2026 Oscars have the chance over two weekends before the awards ceremony.

AMC's "Best Picture Showcase" will take place Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14, playing all 10 best picture nominees.

Each day, the showings start at 11:30 a.m. and go until the end of the night. The full schedule is below.

March 7

  • Train Dreams (short break from 1:32 p.m. to 1:37 p.m.
  • The Secret Agent (short break from 4:16 p.m. to 4:21 p.m.)
  • One Battle After Another (long break from 7:03 p.m. to 7:28 p.m.)
  • Hamnet (short break from 9:33 p.m. to 9:38 p.m.)
  • Frankenstein

March 14

  • Sentimental Value (short break from 2:03 p.m. to 2:08 p.m.)
  • F1 (long break from 4:43 p.m. to 5:08 p.m.)
  • Marty Supreme (short break from 7:38 p.m. to 7:43 p.m.)
  • Sinners (short break from 10 p.m. to 10:05 p.m.
  • Bugonia

In metro Detroit, only one AMC theatre is participating in the showcase, as of Feb. 5. It's at the AMC Livonia 20.

Tickets for the event are $40 for each showcase.

