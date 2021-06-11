$4.5 million accepted by family of man killed by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The children of a Black man killed by police in Louisiana's capital city five years ago have accepted a $4.5 million settlement from the local government.

Alton Sterling's 2016 shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer was captured on video that sparked anger and protests in the city's Black community.

Sterling's family and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome issued statements Friday confirming the acceptance of the settlement.

The settlement had been approved by the Metro Council for the city and parish government earlier this year.

In May 2017, federal prosecutors found there wasn't enough evidence to criminally charge Officers Blane Salamoni, who shot Sterling, and Howie Lake II, after state and federal investigations.

Salamoni was fired in March 2018, the Washington Post reported.