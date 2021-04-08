Chauvin trial: Expert says George Floyd died from 'a low level of oxygen' from 'shallow breathing'

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. ET: An expert on pulmonolgy and critical care was called to the stand by the prosecution.

Dr. Martin Tobin said George Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, what some people may call asphyxia. When asked by prosecutors what may have caused the lack of oxygen, Tobin said in his opinion "the cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing."

He explained that oxygen was not able to reach the lower parts of the lungs because of the shallow breaths Floyd was taking.

Tobin said Floyd being in handcuffs, lying in the prone position, having a knee on his back with an arm on his side, and having pressure on his neck all contributed to him having to take shallow breaths.

Original story below

MINNEAPOLIS — The placement of former officer Derek Chauvin's knee on George Floyd and a statement Floyd made to officers became the focus of testimony Wednesday, even as prosecution witnesses started getting more technical about the investigation into Floyd's death. Thursday's court proceedings are expected to being just after 10 a.m. ET.

WARNING: The video clips above contain language and descriptions of situations that may be difficult for some to hear.

Chauvin is facing second- and third-degree murder charges for the May 25, 2020 death of Floyd. Bystanders outside the Cup Foods in Minneapolis captured the scene on video, which was widely shared on social media and showed Chauvin on top of Floyd's neck and back for almost nine minutes.

A use-of-force expert and a state investigator told a Minneapolis court Wednesday it appears to them Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck area the entire time he was handcuffed and lying facedown on the ground. The defense has questioned witnesses, showing still images from body-worn police officer cameras from different angles, asking if it appears Chauvin's knee is on Floyd's shoulder blade, and not his neck.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson introduced images from a training document that seemed to show a maneuver that included an officer placing a knee on a subject upper back.

Sergeant Jody Stiger, a prosecution expert witness who is with the Los Angeles Police Department, said in his expert opinion, “no force should have been used” on Floyd after he was handcuffed and on the ground, because of the risk of injury or death. He also repeatedly answered that he believed Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck, “above the shoulder blade,” he told Nelson.

A statement that was echoed by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agent James Reyerson.

He testified that in his opinion, and as part of the investigation he led, Chauvin's knee "appears as though it's on the back of Mr. Floyd's neck."

Nelson also questioned Stiger and Reyerson about a short 10-second clip of body-worn camera footage that included a muffled statement from Floyd. Stiger, said the audio was not clear enough to make out.

Nelson asked Reyerson if it was possible Floyd said “I ate too many drugs.”

Reyerson responded it was possible.

However, he was brought back to the stand after allowed to watch a longer clip of the segment in context. He said it sounded more like Floyd responding to officers’ questions about whether he was on drugs with “I ain’t do no drugs.”

Prosecutors also called forensic scientists to the stand, who said there were pills found in both the squad car and the SUV Floyd arrived to Cup Foods in. They testified that the pills did contain methamphetamine and fentanyl.

