Chauvin trial: State witness testimony to resume on Wednesday

State witness testimony will continue Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, and will likely again focus on the training he received as a police officer as prosecutors attempt to prove that he was responsible for the death and murder of George Floyd.

This week, prosecutors have called several first responders to the stand and asked for their thoughts on Chauvin’s actions on the night of May 25, 2020 — the night Floyd died in police custody. Among those witnesses on Tuesday was Sgt. Johnny Mercil, a police official who focuses on use-of-force training.

On Tuesday, Mercil said officers are typically trained to avoid pressure to the neck. Bystander video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest that proceeded his death.

"If you can use a lower level of force to meet your objectives, it's safer and better for everybody," Mercil said.

Also on Tuesday, the state called a medical support officer who walked prosecutors through the first aid training officers received and asked for her expert testimony in Chauvin’s response. Prosecutors also called a LAPD sergeant to the stand as an expert witness.

Throughout the week, lawyers for Chauvin have questioned these witnesses as to the placement of Chauvin’s knee, pointing out that Chauvin briefly moved his knee from Floyd’s neck to his shoulder blade at points during the arrest. They’ve also questioned the role Floyd’s drug use has played in his death.

On Monday, prosecutors questioned Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Chauvin’s actions, who testified that the former officer did not follow department policies on de-escalation prior to the arrest.

"Absolutely that violates our policy," he said. "Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped."

Proceedings in the trial will resume Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

