Chauvin trial: Testimony to continue Monday after emotional opening week

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue on Monday after an opening week of testimony that was often emotional for witnesses.

Jurors heard from more than a dozen witnesses in the opening days of the trial last week, many of whom broke down in tears when describing the events of May 25, 2020 — the day George Floyd died in police custody.

The Associated Press reports that testimony on Monday will move toward Chauvin’s training as a police officer. Prosecutors allege that Chauvin’s actions — particularly kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes — led to Floyd’s death. The defense claims that Chauvin was merely following his training as a police officer.

Testimony in the trial concluded for the week on Friday when two Minneapolis police officers criticized Chauvin’s actions during the arrest of Floyd. Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman called Chauvin’s use of force on Floyd “totally unnecessary” and “uncalled for.”

Floyd's girlfriend also took the stand last week, describing him as a kind man and a "mama's boy," but also a person who struggled with substance abuse. The defense has argued that Floyd's drug use contributed to his death.

Others who testified last week included the teenager that recorded the now-infamous bystander video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. She testified that the video “changed her life,” and she regretted not doing more to intervene on Floyd’s behalf.

She was joined last week by an employee who worked at a convenience store that Floyd visited shortly before his death. Christopher Martin testified that when Floyd tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill, he initially considered “helping him out” and putting the cigarettes on his tab. Instead, he told his manager, and one of Martin’s coworkers later called the police — setting into motion a chain of events that led to Floyd’s death.

“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have all been avoided," Martin said.

The trial of Derek Chauvin resumes Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

