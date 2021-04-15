Chicago releases body camera video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police review board released a body camera video on Thursday of a police officer's fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an independent board that investigates Chicago police shootings, released the footage Thursday of the March 29 fatal shooting of Adam Toledo after allowing the boy's family to view it Tuesday.

Shortly before its release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain peaceful.

Choking up at times, Lightfoot decried the city's long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to "systemic failures that we simply must fix."