Detroit mayoral race enters final hours before Tuesday election

Sheffield said from her campaign headquarters near downtown. "Whether that's prioritizing our neighborhoods, ensuring that we're improving education, ensuring there are good livable wage jobs for our residents, also ensuring that we're reducing crime in Detroit, these things are fundamental to the city rising higher."

Kinloch, speaking with voters at Mike's Fresh Market on the city's east side, emphasized the urgency of addressing poverty and crime.

"We've got too many children in our community that are living in poverty, we got a violent crime rate that's second to the nation, when we got people struggling because they're spending 50 percent of their income to keep a roof over their head, this is a critical time," Kinloch said. "We gotta make sure we get it right."

Detroit voters have expressed concerns about jobs, the economy, public safety, and equitable development across neighborhoods.

"Jobs, economy, all that good stuff," said voter Lisa Johnson.

Amanda Newkirt emphasized the need for increased policing and youth employment opportunities.

"We need more policing, definitely, and jobs for our young people," Newkirt said.

Sonia Caldwell-Hines called for more investment in neighborhoods beyond downtown.

"I just want it to continue to grow. Stop spending all the money downtown and start spending the money in the neighborhoods," Caldwell-Hines said.



Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimates 18-23% of the city's 519,000 registered voters will participate in the election. About 60,000 ballots have already been cast through early and absentee voting.

Winfrey urged voters still holding absentee ballots to drop them off directly rather than mailing them.

"If you have your ballot in your hand still or with you in your possession, please drop it off here at the Department of Elections or drop it off at one of our drop boxes," Winfrey said. "It's way too late to try and put it in the mail."

Watch the Detroit mayoral debate between Kinloch, Sheffield

Detroit clergy and faith leaders, working alongside the National Black Empowerment Council, are encouraging residents to vote in the election through the Lift Every Voice and Vote campaign.

"Our vote is our voice, and when our voice is not heard, somebody else will speak for you," Bishop Edgar Vann II, Senior Pastor/CEO of Second Ebenezer Church, said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Election results are expected by 11 p.m.

