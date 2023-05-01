Watch Now
American Airlines, seeking new contract, vote to OK strike

American Airlines Results
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, April 22, 2021, reported a loss of $1.25 billion in its first quarter. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:11:59-04

DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at American Airlines are voting to authorize a strike. That doesn't mean they're going to walk off the job anytime soon, but it does aim to put more pressure on the airline to reach a new contract with the pilots' union.

The union said Monday that almost all its members took part in the voting, and that 99% of those who voted authorized the union to call for a strike.

Federal law prohibits airline unions from striking without clearance from a U.S. mediation board – something that rarely happens. And then Congress and the president can act to prevent a strike.

