(WXYZ) — American Pickers is headed to Michigan and Indiana in May, according to a "Got A Pick" Facebook post from Cineflix, the production company for the show.

They put a callout looking for “large and unique collections with fascinating stories” in the area.

If you know someone in the state with a large collection, you can email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

According to the Facebook post, no stores will be considered — they are looking for private collections.