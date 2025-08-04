American Red Cross hosting blood drive at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday

The American Red Cross and The District Detroit are partnering up for the 8th annual blood drive at Little Caesars Arena.

Blood and platelet donors are needed, especially those with type O blood, according to the American Red Cross.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7 on the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena.

Those who donate will receive Detroit Tigers tickets and pre-season Detroit Red Wings tickets, while supplies last. Donors will also be able to spin the wheel and win an additional giveaway.

Plus, the Red Cross is performing free A1C testing, which is used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes, and donors who give between Aug. 1-28 will receive a $15 e-fit card to a merchant of choice.

You can make a donation at http://redcrossblood.org/, and appointments will be prioritized. Walk-ins will be taken as time permits.